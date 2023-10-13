Islamist stabs teacher to death in France

A teacher has been killed and two people have been seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in France, officials say.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the attack happened at the Gambetta High School in the northern city of Arras.

Local officials say the attacker has been arrested.

Read also: Islamist militants behead 10 farmers in Nigeria’s Borno state, residents say

The attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is greatest”, during the attack, police told the AFP news agency.

French channel BFMTV has reported that the brother of the attacker has also been apprehended by police.

Read also: Nigerian women and children trek six days to escape from Islamists

The channel said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was also stabbed and injured.

Local media have reported that the attacker was a former pupil at the school.

Police say the situation is now under control.