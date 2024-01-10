Irukera, Okoh were relieved of their duties, not sacked says Presidency

The presidency clarified that the departure of the heads of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera and Alexander Ayoola Okoh, was not a dismissal but a relief from their positions.

Initially described as dismissals by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, media, and publicity, it was later clarified by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, that their exit was not considered a dismissal.

Onanuga, in a statement on X, formerly called Twitter, said Tinubu’s directive was to relieve them as the president scouts for their successors.

“I have followed the concerns in the media on the report that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dismissed Babatunde Irukera EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE),” he wrote.

“The President’s directive did not intend a dismissal . The two men who have served our country were relieved of their duties by the President, as he scouts for their successors.

The connotations implied in using the word dismissal were clearly not intended in the statement issued.”

Onanuga said Tinubu thanked Okoh and Irukera for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.