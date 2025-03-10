The Indigenous People of Biafra has warned politicians and individuals in the South-East region against misappropriating the N250bn allocated for the newly established South-East Development Commission. The separatist group urged that the funds be used exclusively for the region’s development.

In a statement released on Sunday by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, as reported by The Punch, IPOB emphasized that the Southeast urgently requires developmental initiatives and infrastructure projects to improve the lives of its people.

Powerful highlighted key areas where the funds should be directed, including road construction and expansion, rehabilitation of federal hospitals, the establishment of new healthcare facilities, and the construction of power plants to provide affordable and reliable electricity.

He said, “The attention of the noble family of IPOB worldwide has been drawn to the purported sum of N250bn appropriated for the newly created South-East Development Commission under the chairmanship of Emeka Nworgu and supervised by former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who serves as the Senate Committee Chairman of the Commission.

“If this information is true, we wish to warn Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and those handling this money to ensure that it is not shared among individuals but it is fully utilised for the development of Ala-Igbo.

“The funds are meant to initiate and complete developmental projects in the region. The South-East is in dire need of social intervention programmes and industrialisation efforts that will create jobs for the teeming youthful population of Alaigbo.”

IPOB further stressed the need for establishing free trade zones or industrial parks in Abia and Anambra states to boost employment, constructing functional seaports and international airports, and investing in human capital development. The group argued that providing technical and creative skill support to young people in the region would unlock their natural potential.

“We are aware that the money alone won’t build an airport or seaport, but as a yearly accrued fund, it must be properly utilized. Investing in human capital such as supporting youths with technical and creative skills, will help them develop their natural ingenuity and creativity,” IPOB stated.

