IPOB condemns disruption of WASC examination in Imo

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the disruption of West African School Certification (WASC) examination in Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday, by hoodlums.

IPOB in a statement, issued Tuesday, by Emma Powerful, it’s spokesman, stated that the group will never support such an act, which it described as barbaric.

“We strongly condemn the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows, who disrupted a WASC exam in a school in Imo State on Monday.

“What a stupid madness! Whoever was behind such barbarity must be made to pay for their actions.

IPOB leadership promised to replace those motorbikes burnt in the school and rebuild school blocks burnt by hoodlums in the name of Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB volunteers.

This according to the statement is not to portray or indicate that IPOB committed the heinous crimes against its people and promised to set up a task force to checkmate those parading themselves as IPOB volunteers and those committing these crimes against the people.

Read also: Nigerians to access more business opportunities, education, healthcare

They appealed to Indigbo (Biafrans) to bear with them for the dastardly act against humanity been used by detractors to disrepute and demonize IPOB in the world.

IPOB urged the school management and those whose properties were destroyed to contact any IPOB office nearest to them for possible replacement of their properties.

IPOB explained that it has no other sit-at-home order after Tuesday, September 14, 2021, nothing that anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order using its name, is a saboteur and will be treated as such.

The group stated that any other purported sit-at-home, including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays does not exist in its dairy.

Reacting to several complaints on the activities of hoodlums whom many residents have tagged members of IPOB, who go about harassing people on Mondays, IPOB said that such people will henceforth face their wrath.

“If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents in Biafra land under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order, such a person will regret his actions, because he will receive the reward of a traitor.

“IPOB is a responsible organisation with reasoning and empathy. We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of the people we are fighting to liberate.

“That was why we suspended the ghost Mondays that we earlier declared, because of the economic implications to our people. We listened to appeals by the people and reviewed our stance on the matter then.

“That was why we reduced the sit-at-home protests to the days our leader, Nnamdi Kanu will be making appearances in court. That is enough for now and we stand by it.

“Anybody trying to impose another sit-at-home order on our people or enforce illegal or imaginary sit-at-home is not an IPOB member and must be dealt with.

“Such a person(s) are working with the enemies to disrepute IPOB, and we won’t tolerate such stupidity”, according to IPOB.