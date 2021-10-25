IPMAN seeks FG’s intervention over petrol price hike by private depots

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called for the Federal Government’s intervention to ensure a steady supply of petrol, as it alleged price hike by some private depot owners across the country.

Bashir Danmallam, Kano State chairman of IPMAN made this call on Friday, stating that some of the private depot owners have since Friday last week increased the price from N148 to between N153 and N155 per litre.

According to him, “some private depot owners are trying to sabotage the Federal Government by unilaterally increasing their prices even though the government has not raised the fuel pump price.

“We are equally calling on the management of the NNPC to investigate the issue as some of the private depot owners have since Friday last week increased the price from N148 per litre to between N153 and N155 per litre. We know it’s only the Federal Government that imports fuel into the country.

“As I am talking to you, private depot owners in Warri, Calabar, Lagos, and Oghara in Delta State have increased their prices. We hope the management of the NNPC will investigate and intervene.”

According to Danmallam, the development, if not properly managed may lead to an increase in the price of petrol across the country.