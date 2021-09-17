Petroleum crisis looms in South-East as IPMAN withdraws services

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to withdraw their services from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) loading depot in Enugu.

Sanusi Fari, national president of IPMAN who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in Enugu, added that the directive was in response to an alleged attack and invasion of the IPMAN secretariat in the Enugu depot, on Thursday, by men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

IPMAN’s president said that the invasion of its premises was carried out with impunity and against a subsisting court order.

Read also: Glencore bribed NNPC officials for crude lifting contracts under Madueke’s ex-staff

“Sequel to this ugly development, the National Executive Committee of IPMAN has resolved and directed the withdrawal of our services at Enugu loading depot with immediate effect,” NAN quoted Fari to have said.

“This will stop our services to members of the public in Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi from Sept. 17 until the police illegality is reversed.”

Reacting, Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson of the Enugu police command, denied that operatives of the command blockaded or attacked the IPMAN secretariat in Enugu.

He mentioned that detectives from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abuja, had been on an investigative trip to the IPMAN office to serve the association’s members an invitation over a court matter.

In June, IPMAN had threatened to shut down fuel stations across the country over alleged police harassment.