IPAC tasks the government on dividends of democracy

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged governments at all levels to provide dividends of democracy to Nigerians to improve their well-being.

IPAC gave the advice in a Christmas message issued by Chinyere Oge-Kalu, its national publicity secretary, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oge-Kalu said it was the primary responsibility of any government to provide security and improve the well-being of the people.

She said there should be no excuse in discharging that crucial constitutional obligation.

“Nigerians desire and deserve a fair deal with their governments, a nation blessed with abundant human and natural resources,” she said.

Oge-Kalu expressed the council’s sadness over the recent deaths of dozens of citizens during the distributions of food items in Oyo, Anambra and Abuja.

“The best way to honour these fallen citizens and hand on to our children, a banner without stain is for governments at all levels to formulate and implement people-oriented policies.

“To implement projects and programmes that will boost citizens’ standards of living and make them proud to be Nigerians anywhere they are,” she said

She called on citizens to unite, set aside individual, ethnic and political differences and build a better society future generations would be proud of.

Oge-Kalu while wishing Nigerians Merry Christmas, urged them to reflect deeply on the reason for the season.

She also urged them to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, unity, tolerance and forgiveness as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

“The need for prayers and patriotism cannot be overemphasised as we renew our faith in God and rededicate ourselves to the service of our dear nation.

“Christmas is a season that rekindles hope despite numerous challenges facing the nation.

“With faith, confidence and a shared vision of a brighter future, we shall surmount these challenges to build “a nation where no man is oppressed,” she said.

