IPAC passes vote of confidence on Babalola, Ondo REC

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC)

The redeployment call of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Oluwatoyin Babalola, by some political groups ahead of the November 16th governorship election in the state has been described as uncalled for, misleading and unsubstantiated.

This happened against the backdrop of redeployment call by some political groups that recently demanded for Babalola’s redeployment, alleging that there were growing concerns over her impartiality and potential bias in the forthcoming Governorship election.

But while addressing journalists on Wednesday at the Ondo NUJ Secretariat, Alagbaka Akure, Adesanya Olaoluwa, the Ondo State Chairman of lnter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said that the INEC Ondo State under the watch of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola had carried IPAC along in all the Commission’s activities as regards the forthcoming Gubernatorial election.

The IPAC in Ondo State, however, passed a vote of confidence on Babalola and called on her and the Commission to disregard any calls that might likely disrupt the November 16th Governorship election in Ondo State.

Olaoluwa said; “that the allegations against the state REC with any political party to subvert the coming November 16th 2024 governorship election is false and cannot be substantiated whatsoever.

“IPAC Ondo State have absolute confidence in the ability of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola to conduct free, fair and credible election in the forthcoming November 16th 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

“IPAC Ondo State chapter hereby call on security agents to monitor and call for arrest hired political thugs that may disrupt peace, before, during and after the governorship election in Ondo State.

“IPAC Ondo State chapter, the umbrella of all political parties hereby unanimously passed votes of confidence on the INEC Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola to carry out her statutory obligations concerning the forthcoming November 16th 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State.”

