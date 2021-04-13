IOM, group train journalists on effective migration reportage

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Civil Society Network on Migration and Development (CSOnetMADE) have trained journalists on migration trends and appropriate use of its terminologies to better migration policies in Nigeria and the word at large.

The two-day workshop, which took place in Benin City, was centered on capacity building for journalists in South south geopolitical zone.

Frantz Celestin, Chief of Mission, IOM Nigeria, said the training was geared towards showcasing the positive perspective of migration, noting that the media are a major actor in migration discourse and narrative.

Celestin, represented by Ogun Adebanke, project officer, migration data and policy, IOM, said migration can be beneficial to both the country of origin and the destination country.

Emeka Obiezu, National coordinator CSOnetMADE, on his part said the training was born out of the gaps identified in the use of suitable migration terminologies which according to him has presented some challenges to policy makers in migration management.

Obiezu said the workshop was aimed at broadening journalists’ knowledge on migration issues and in framing migration report to positively influence and impact migration policies and implementation.

While emphasizing the key role media play in the fate of migrants, refugees and better migration governance in Nigeria and globally, he said they have carried out the training in some geopolitical zones across the federation, including South East.

He thanked IOM, United Nations migration agency for finding them worthy to conduct the capacity building to members of the media.

“The National Migration Policy was adopted by the Federal Executive Council in 2015. This policy provides protection of migrants, it increases opportunities for bilateral relationships between Nigeria and allied countries.

“It also points out the responsibilities of stakeholders, including state and non-state actors where the media belongs and that is one of the reasons why this IOM project is being done.

“It is within what they call the migration governance project of EU-IOM initiative to ensure that media plays its role in highlighting the existence of the policy and understanding the policy as well as monitoring the review and implementations.

“The media shapes the perception and narratives that people on the grassroots carry around. And this population narratives is also what informs the policy makers and what they discuss”, Obiezu said.

Earlier, one of the facilitators, Osita Osemene decried the low level of awareness of migration laws and policies among many media practitioners.