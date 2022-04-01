IoD urge directors to imbibe culture of good corporate governance

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, recently inducted 66 new members at its March 2022 ‘New Members Induction’ ceremony held in Lagos, urging directors to imbibe the culture of good corporate governance to tremendously impact the business and corporate environment.

A total of 66 new members were inducted, while three others had their membership status upgraded by the institute.

“We remain resolute and will continue to imbibe the culture of good corporate governance as it is known and practiced in respectable economies,” said Ije Jidenma, president and chairman of council, IoD Nigeria, at the virtual March 2022 New Members induction ceremony.

According to Jidenma, the Institute takes pride in its members who are dedicated and well-positioned to always manifest an uncommon ability to direct and lead organisations in accordance with the principles of good corporate governance and sound business ethics. She posits that IoD champions good corporate governance nationally.

The IoD president states further that the advocacy role of the Institute is hinged on the entrenchment of best practices that is vested in how her directors lead their organizations on the back of a robust capacity development programme, which IoD provide for her members at the onset of their membership of the Institute and which continues throughout their membership. “There is no doubt that the success of any organisation rests squarely on the performance, competence and integrity of its directors,” Jidenma said.

Speaking further on the induction, Jidenma said that being inducted into the Institute is both a call and an admission into the global network of responsible groups of leaders that have committed themselves to be purveyors of corporate governance in their business and private lives. According to her, members of the IoD have pledged to champion positive changes in their respective organisations and the Nigerian economy at large. “Please note that a service rendered to the IoD Nigeria, is indeed a service to the Nigerian business community and the nation at large,” she said.

Awele Elumelu, who spoke on behalf of the newly inducted members, assured the Institute of their readiness to champion the cause of the IoD. “It is a great honour; we will do our best not to disappoint the confidence placed on us,” she said.