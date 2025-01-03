Investor pushes for urgent reform to address economic instability in 2025

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, President/CEO of Funab Group of Companies Limited has stressed the need for urgent reforms to tackle8 the rising cost of living, unemployment, and insecurity in Nigeria in the year 2025.

Ajia made the call in a statement issued by Abdulrahman Aliagan, his Director of Communications, and made available to Journalists, urging all tiers of Governments to prioritise innovative strategies aimed at alleviating the economic challenges and hardship confronting the citizens.

“Strengthening economic reforms, supporting small and medium enterprises, investing in youth development, and curbing wasteful spending are essential steps toward restoring economic stability and national progress,” he suggested.

Ajia, who extended warm wishes to Kwarans and Nigerians in general to mark the beginning of the new year, 2025, acknowledged the trials and tribulations of the outgoing year, describing 2024 as a challenging period marked by economic hardship and political instability.

He however, praised the resilience and unity demonstrated by Nigerians during these trying times, calling it a testament to the nation’s enduring spirit.

“As we enter 2025, I urge every Nigerian to keep hope alive and continue to pray to Almighty God for peace, stability, and prosperity in our dear nation,” Ajia said in the statement.

“Our collective prayers, coupled with a commitment to positive action, remain powerful tools in surmounting the trials before us,” he stated.

Ajia, emphasised the importance of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in governance, noting that fostering trust and a sense of belonging among all citizens would be critical to achieve sustainable progress.

While urging Nigerians to be patient, Ajia encouraged them to remain committed to the collective goal of building a brighter future for the Country.

“As we celebrate the new year, let us look forward with optimism and renewed determination to make 2025 a year of progress, unity, and shared prosperity for all Nigerians,” he added.

