Investor projects 28% growth in real estate business in 2024

A Lagos-based real estate investor and analyst, Jacob Eigbadon has predicted a 28 percent growth in the real estate industry next year.

Eigbadon, who is the CEO of Ampacific Homes, speaking at the launch of the company’s shortlet and AirBNB service in Lekki, on Wednesday, said that the industry review and analysis pointed to an immense contribution to the nation’s economy from the construction and real estate sector.

He explained that the industry review report would involve the restructuring of government agencies such as the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Housing Authority and other related agencies, just as he said that Ampacific Homes was poised to ensure that shortlets and hotel booking are made easier for tourists and corporate organisations.

Eigbadon assured stakeholders that the Ampacific Homes booking platform guarantees secure, easy and convenient bookings for AirBNB and hotels. “Our platform is designed to provide you with secure, effortless and ultra-convenient reservations,” he remarked.

The Ampacific Homes CEO, who said that the real estate and construction industry in Nigeria alone contributed over N28 trillion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, added that it can do more if there’s a synergy between the tourism, transportation and hospitality industry.

“This is the reason why we have taken the initiative to provide safe and convenient airport transportation for our customers” he noted