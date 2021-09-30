Investment One introduces Easyinvest platform to boost customer satisfaction

In a bid to increase customer satisfaction, Investment One Financial Services Limited, formerly GTB Asset Management Limited, has launched a platform called ‘EasyInvest.

According to a statement from the company, the platform allows Investment One to proactively respond to customers’ requests with ease.

“It has better security, newer features and we can boost better support. So, it is in the interest of our customers that we built this and we expect them to benefit by switching to the new platform,” Investment One said.

Investment One noted that the platform will improve the company’s growth, customer adherence and user experience.

“We believe once they are satisfied, customers will be willing to do much more with Investment One through the EasyInvest portal,” the company said.

Investment One has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior service offerings, unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

The financial institution has remained a clear leader in the digital space with several firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions and an assortment of alternative channels that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.

Founded in 2008, Investment One is licensed by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to provide a buffet of financial products and services.