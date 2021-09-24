Investment One gets ISO recertification for information security

For improved business processes and consistent delivery of quality products and services to customers, Investment One Financial Services Limited has been awarded the International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) certification for information security management.

The company said the ISO re-certification signifies that the organisation adheres to the highest internationally recognized standards and stringent controls for managing data and protecting customer information across all the organisation’s systems, processes, and services.

According to a statement from the investment firm, the information security management system protects the information and its systems from availability threats, ultimately improving the overall services to customer satisfaction.

It explained further that the trust and safety of the company’s customer funds are key principles adhered to by employees and management of Investment One.

“We have established an information security management system that is compliant with the ISO 27001 international standard,” Investment One said.

The statement added, “We have demonstrated commitment to protecting the information shared by our customers, partners and other stakeholders as well as providing a secure means for customer interactions via our mobile app (ZIING) and web app (Easyinvest)”.

It noted further that it remains committed to continuous improvement as it strives to meet the ever-changing needs of its esteemed customers.

International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) is the world’s largest independent, non-governmental organisation that develops voluntary international standards and facilitates world trade by providing common standards among nations.

Founded in 2007 following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s initiated reforms in the banking industry, Investment One (then GTB Asset Management Limited) has offered and continues to offer innovative investment options coupled with value-added services in Nigeria’s financial services space.