Investment in solar device will address Nigeria’s power deficit – Experts

Ma-Riekpen Edekin Evbogbai, a professor of Engineering of the Edo State University, Uzuaire has advocated power generation shift from the conventional hydro energy to renewable energy as a panacea for Nigeria’s economic, industrial growth and development.

Evbogbai made the remark while delivering the 2nd inaugural lecture series of the university, titled, “Light, Man and Development: Photovoltaic Power Generation for Sustainable Development”.

He explained that Photovoltaic power generation which involves the direct conversion of light energy from the sun into electrical energy is the most viable solution to resolve the energy crises in Nigeria because of its renewable, clean, cheap and environmentally friendly value.

“Renewable energy such as solar power is inexhaustible, replenishable and environmentally friendly. In addition, it can be converted to electrical energy and available for all and sundry unlike the hydro energy which requires a swift flowing river and hydrocarbon based energy resources which are site specific.

“To ensure industrial and economic development, there is need to improve electricity generation and distribution across the country as approximately a meagre 5, 000 Watts is currently available for transmission to final consumers.

“Access to electricity is one of the major constraints to the private sectors of the Nigerian economy, for this reason, some indigenous and foreign companies are relocating to African countries such as Ghana, South Africa”, he said.

He opined power generation shift from the conventional hydro energy to renewable can be achieved by incorporating Photovoltaic Power generation in the nation’s electricity energy mix.

Evbogbai, who is the Dean, School of Engineering noted that investors now prefer to establish companies and businesses in countries with adequate, stable and reliable electricity.

He said the high percentage of lack of access to electricity makes Nigeria the country with the largest energy deficit in the world.

He said to address the anomaly, the government needs to take advantage of photovoltaic power generation to improve electricity supply for the creation of new markets, businesses and job openings which provides more opportunities for individuals to earn income and lift themselves, families and community out of poverty.