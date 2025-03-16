…As over 500 shops affected by inferno

Sharafadèn Alli, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, has called on the Oyo State Government and other relevant authorities to swiftly investigate the cause of the fire incident that ravaged Aleshinloye Market Tuesday night.

This is coming as the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, disclosed that no fewer than five hundred shops were affected by the fire incident.

Kadiri Olanrewaju, NEMA Zonal Coordinator, said that three among the traders who sustained varying degrees of injuries, have been hospitalised.

The senator, while calling for the implemention of measures to prevent future occurrences, appealed for urgent support and relief for the victims to help them recover from the losses and ameliorate their sufferings.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Alli expressed deep sympathy over the devastating fire incident that ravaged Aleshinloye Market.

He described the inferno as a tragic loss that has caused immense hardship to traders and business owners in the market.

“This unfortunate incident is a major setback for our hardworking traders and business community. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have suffered losses.

“I feel the pain and distress this has caused, and I urged the affected individuals to remain strong in these trying times,” he said.

He reassured the affected traders of his unwavering commitment to working with other stakeholders to provide necessary assistance.

The lawmaker said that collective efforts are needed to rebuild and ensure better safety measures in markets across the state.

Meanwhile, Alli has described Timothy Jolaoso, a prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibarapa as a statesman, visionary leader and pillar of progress in Ibarapa land.

While congratulating him on the occasion of his 90th birthday, he commended the nonagenarian for his unwavering dedication to the growth of democracy and contributions to the development of Oyo State.

According to him, “Jolaoso’s wisdom, experience, and commitment to good governance remain invaluable assets to the APC and the people of the state.”

The senator prayed for continued strength, sound health and divine blessings upon the elder statesman.

He urged younger generations to emulate his exemplary leadership and service to humanity.

“On this special occasion, I celebrate Baba Jolaoso and appreciate his lifelong sacrifices and achievements.

“May Almighty God grant him more years in good health and joy,” he said.

