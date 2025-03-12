Scores of traders counted losses as goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed on Tuesday night in an inferno which engulfed popular Aleshinloye Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some store owners also sustained varying degrees of injury while trying to retrieve their goods during the inferno.

The plastic and other household materials section were almost razed to the ground completely as of Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire which remains unknown raged with thick flames oozing out of the market.

While firefighters from Oyo State Fire Services were seen battling to contain the fire, Akinyemi Akinyinka, the General Manager,Oyo State Fire Service, confirmed the presence of his men at the scene.

Akinyinka said “Our men are currently working at Aleshinloye Market. We thank the management of SWEETCO for releasing their truck and men. We are particularly grateful to Sumal for releasing their crew to the scene, The fire was very massive. We cannot respond to individual questions now due to logistics.”

Share