Int’l Women’s Day: Lawmaker charges govts to support ‘Breaking Gender Bias’

A member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has called on governments at all levels to galvanise action plans to support breaking the bias and misconceptions against women.

She said this Friday in commemoration of the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration, adding that this step will promote gender equality and ensure a sustainable tomorrow.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day: ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, with #BreaktheBias, Akande-Sadipe said it highlights the importance of challenging biases and misconceptions, in the interest of creating a more inclusive and gender-equal world.

“As in previous years, this year’s women’s day Tuesday, March 8, 2022 will celebrate all females who are leading and championing the course of attaining a more sustainable future,” she said.

She, therefore, urged the Nigerian girls and Women not to deter, but be focused for Better; Choose to Challenge; Press for Progress; be Bold for Change, and Pledge for Parity.

Akande-Sadipe, who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora, pledged her continued loyalty to women in Oluyole Federal Constituency, calling on Women Organisations and relevant stakeholders, to join in the fight for Gender equity, by developing and implementing action plans for Gender responsive Initiatives.

Meanwhile, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has congratulated Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun Ali-Iwo on his coronation as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan.

Akande-Sadipe in a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada congratulated the newly appointed Oba on his coronation day as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan land.

She said “On behalf of the good people of Oluyole, I join Family and friends of the new Olubadan of Ibadanland and people of Oyo State in celebrating the coronation of His Majesty, Oba Moshood Lekan Balogun, (Okumade II), as he ascends the ancient throne of his forefathers today, 11th March, 2022.”

“I believe Oba Balogun’s appointment and ascension to the ancient throne of his forefathers is a blessing to the imperial throne, by being the first Ph.D holder monarch in Ibadan, he would add a new landmark to the standards of Ibadan Monarch family and the Royal heritages,” she added.

The lawmaker also prayed for long life of the new monarch, “I pray his reign flows with prosperity, peace and new developmental milestone. May the Almighty in his infinite mercy grant him long life and wisdom to rule peacefully.”