INTERPOL crackdown on Nigerian, West African organised crime groups, seize assets worth $3m

A large-scale international law enforcement operation supported by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), codenamed “Operation Jackal III,” has led to the arrest of over 300 hundred individuals linked to West African organised crime syndicates, including the notorious Black Axe group.

“Black Axe is one of the most prominent West African transnational organized crime syndicates, with operations in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and violent crimes both within Africa and globally,” a report titled, ‘INTERPOL operation strikes major blow against West African financial crime’ said.

The operation, which spanned from April 10 to July 3, 2024, involved 21 countries across five continents and resulted in the seizure of assets worth approximately $3 million and the dismantling of multiple criminal networks.

The operation, which primarily targeted online financial fraud, identified over 400 additional suspects and blocked more than 720 bank accounts.

“The volume of financial fraud stemming from West Africa is alarming and increasing. This operation’s results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks.

“By identifying suspects, recovering illicit funds and putting some of West Africa’s most dangerous organized crime leaders behind bars, we are able to weaken their influence and reduce their capacity to harm communities around the world,” Isaac Oginni, director of INTERPOL’s Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC), said.

In Argentina, the operation dismantled a Nigerian-led transnational criminal network after a five-year investigation. Authorities seized $1.2 million in counterfeit “supernotes,” arrested 72 suspects, and froze about 100 bank accounts. The network, which is under investigation in over 40 countries, is linked to financial losses for over 160 victims.

“The network used money mules to open bank accounts worldwide and is now under investigation in over 40 countries for related money laundering activities. The suspects include citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Nigeria and Venezuela,” the report stated.

Similarly, in Switzerland, law enforcement cracked down on West African organised crime syndicates, seizing cocaine, and cash, and arresting multiple suspects. In Portugal, a Nigerian network involved in money mule recruitment and money laundering was also dismantled, revealing complex financial operations involving cryptocurrency transactions, the report stated.

“Portuguese criminal police dismantled a Nigerian network involved in money mule recruitment, laundering funds from online financial fraud victims across Europe. More than 25 syndicate members were identified in the process.

“Data from seized computers and phones revealed large transfers to Nigerian bank accounts, cryptocurrency transactions, and sophisticated money laundering operations,” the INTERPOL said.

Operation Jackal III, supported by INTERPOL, involved collaboration among police forces, financial intelligence units, and private sector partners from countries including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States.