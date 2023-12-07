Internet fraud major threat to Nigeria’s future leaders-EFCC

Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), has raised concerns over the extent of Nigerian youth involvement in internet fraud, stressing that unless this trajectory is addressed and reversed, the future of their country’s leadership may be threatened.

He noted that if this trend continues in the next ten years, seven out of ten youths may be involved in cybercrimes.

He was speaking at a recent meeting with some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) representatives who paid him a courtesy visit.

According to a statement from the EFCC signed by its Head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, the chairman’s concerns still bother breaking the jinx of mass indulgence of youths in cybercrimes.

The statement clarified that the chairman did not say that Seven out of 10 Nigerian students are criminals, noting that he was misrepresented in the media reports.

He called for wider media enlightenment of youths as a counter-measure against the menace of internet fraud.

“The EFCC wishes to assure the public that Olukoyede is doubly committed to the progress of Nigerian youths, underscoring his calls for collaborative interventions in offering them more productive and sustainable alternatives,” Olukoyede stated.