Thursday, March 6, was meant to be a day of glorious anticipation, a prelude to the International Women’s Day festivities in the Senate.

But as fate (or rather, political theatrics) would have it, the day unraveled into chaos, discord, and a tragicomedy fit for the archives of legislative history.

The 10th Senate, ever eager to put up a grand show, had established a tradition of celebrating women with much pomp and circumstance. Last year, Room 022 had been the venue of grand speeches, ribbon-cutting, and enough photo ops to last a lifetime.

The air had been thick with praise for “women’s resilience” and the usual platitudes that often faded once the cameras stopped flashing.

The Red Chamber had transformed into a sea of purple, as if colour alone could mask the legislative inefficiencies that kept women’s issues at the bottom of the priority list.

This year, however, the atmosphere took a different shade—one drenched in controversy, scandal, and political rivalry.

The first sign of trouble was the conspicuous absence of Ireti Kingibe, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Women’s Affairs, who would typically move the customary motion in honour of women.

Instead, she was in Room 022, planning an elaborate event that many Nigerians barely noticed.

Her former co-planner from last year, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was caught in the crossfire of Senate politics.

She had just been suspended for alleged “gross misconduct,” a punishment that included withholding all her privileges, salaries, and allowances for six months.

Accusations and counter-accusations

The Senate’s decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan stemmed from a petition reviewed by a committee led by Senator Imasuen. The committee, citing the Nigerian Constitution and Senate standing rules, deemed her actions disrespectful and unbecoming of a senator.

According to testimonies from multiple individuals, including Yemi Adaramodu, the Senate spokesperson, Benue North-West Senator Titus Zam and Sergeant-at-Arms officials Mukthar Daudawa and Etido Ekpo, Akpoti-Uduaghan had allegedly insulted her colleagues, including Godiya Akwashiki and Patrick Ndubueze.

Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West even claimed she had insulted his mother over a seating dispute.

Meanwhile, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele denied allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan that he had threatened to “make her go down” if Senate President Godswill Akpabio faced further criticism from her supporters.

Bamidele admitted he had called Akpoti-Uduaghan but insisted it was an attempt at reconciliation after the controversy surrounding Akpabio’s “nightclub” remark in July 2024.

In a bold move, Akpoti-Uduaghan responded by presenting a petition against Akpabio, accusing him of sexual harassment, abuse of office, and obstruction of legislative functions.

During a Senate plenary session, she laid the petition on behalf of a constituent, Soberu Azamari-Yakubu, who alleged misconduct by the Senate President.

“I have before me a petition by a Nigerian citizen and a constituent of Kogi Central,” she declared. “The petition is against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for sexual harassment, abuse of office, and malicious obstruction of legislative functions.”

Akpabio, unfazed, asked if there were any legal impediments to accepting the petition.

When Akpoti-Uduaghan responded, “None, sir,” the stage was set for a dramatic confrontation.

Read also: Natasha Akpoti not suspended for sexual harassment allegation, but violation of standing orders – Senate

A week of Biblical renditions in the hallowed chamber

In an unprecedented display of piety, Nigeria’s Senate transformed into a veritable Bible study group, with lawmakers invoking scripture more frequently than passing legislation.

The catalyst for this divine turn of events? Akpoti-Uduaghan’s altercation with Akpabio over a seat reassignment.

Senator Cyril Fasuyi opened Wednesday’s session with Psalms 34:19: “Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the LORD delivers him from them all.”

By Thursday, at the height of the debate, Fasuyi again quoted Isaiah 54:17: “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn,” he said directly praying for Akpabio.

Senator Sunday Karimi followed with Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God,” stressing his efforts to mediate the crisis.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, quoting Romans 9:16, added: “I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion,” implying that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s fate should depend on her remorsefulness.

Not to be outdone, Senator Adams Oshiomhole referenced 1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness,” advising Akpoti-Uduaghan to humble herself and apologize.

The Women’s Day Fanfare

Despite the turmoil, the Senate convened at Room 022 to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Ironically, the same Senate President accused of sexual harassment was honored as the “Most Gender-Friendly” leader.

The Senate, in its grand proclamations, vowed to initiate legislation to remove all barriers to women’s progress and promised to enforce 35% affirmative action for women in governance.

At the event, Senate President Akpabio declared: “We are discussing how women will have a solid stay not only in the National Assembly but also in the country. We will do all we can to promote gender equality in this country, even if it means amending the 1999 Constitution.”

He continued, “Credible evidence has shown that women are better managers the world over. Sometimes, they work harder than men. We must return to a time when women contributed significantly in all spheres of life.”

He concluded by emphasizing his past efforts in promoting women’s rights during his tenure as Governor of Akwa-Ibom State.

Minister for Women Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for increasing the ministry’s budget by 1000%.

“We have done so well as women in this country,” she said. “We must continue to work on initiatives that promote gender equality and progress.”

In her welcome address, Tabitha Sallah, chair of the organizing committee, called on the National Assembly to expedite action on all pending gender-related bills.

“This is a reminder of the urgent need to act now,” she said. “We must ensure every woman has access to opportunities and a voice in decision-making. The time to act is now.”

A hollow celebration?

By the time the event limped to a close, the mood in the chamber was anything but celebratory.

Once again, Women’s Day had been reduced to a festival of empty rhetoric, political grandstanding, and, ironically, the very marginalization it was meant to challenge.

As the last purple-clad attendees shuffled out, one question lingered:

Would next year be any different? Or would the 10th Senate once again turn what should be a moment of progress into another spectacle of misplaced priorities?

One thing is certain—on Saturday, the streets will flood with women protesting, both for and against Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Only time—and the next political drama—will tell.

Share