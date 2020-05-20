Interior minister explains real mission of 15 Chinese medical team in Nigeria

Nigeria’s minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday at the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force, said the Chinese medical experts who came into Nigeria in April were in Nigeria on the bill of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to assist in building and equipping isolation centres.

“Indeed, 15 Chinese nationals came into Nigeria on 8th of April. They are here on the bill of the CCECC, a Chinese company doing some works for us in Nigeria in conjunction with some Nigerian companies they agreed to support us in the effort to respond to the pandemic,” Aregbesola said.

Speaking further on their role, the minister said, “At Idu isolation centre in Abuja, they participated in retrofitting and equipping the isolation centre. They equally worked on the Dome project that was handled by the NNPC Construction in conjunction with ThisDay Media.

“So, those are the locations in which they came to work. Both in retrofitting the Iju facility and installing critical essential medical equipment.”

He said the team did not sneak out of Nigeria as earlier rumoured, but they were still in the country due to the restriction on travel by the government to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.