Insecurity: We are in a State of emergency- Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari Wednesday said the country is currently in “ a state of emergency , following the overwhelming security situation the nation is facing.

The President who met with the newly appointed Service Chiefs, for the first time, on Wednesday, charged them to be patriotic, and serve the country well.

His words: “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.”

The President congratulated the Service Chiefs on heading their various services, adding:

“There’s nothing I can tell you about the service, because you are in it. I was also in it, and I will pray for you. I also assure you that whatever I can do as Commander-in-Chief will be done, so that the people will appreciate your efforts.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made. We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”

The President also charged the Service Chiefs to be concerned about the morale of their officers and men, saying they should be made to feel physically and professionally secure. He pledged that Government would do its best in terms of equipment and logistics.

The Service Chiefs, who were led to the meeting by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, a retired Major General, are: LEO Irabor, a Major General, Chief of Defence Staff; I. Attahiru, also a Major General, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice-Marshal IO Amao, Chief of Air Staff.