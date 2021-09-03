Insecurity: Tambuwal prohibits sales of all animals in some of Sokoto’s special markets

As a measure to curb rising insecurity in Sokoto State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has imposed a movement restriction on tricycles and motorcycles in both the metropolis and 14 other local governments of the State with immediate effect.

Tambuwal who termed the restriction as Executive Order in response to the security challenges added that no more sales of petroleum products in jerricans, just as he directed motorists in 13 local government areas of the State are not allowed to buy more than N5,000 worth at a time.

He stressed further that he is exercising the powers conferred upon him by subsection (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to issue the order to be known as Security Challenges (Containment) Order, Tambuwal further banned sales of animals in markets of 13 local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists on behalf of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, at the State Government House, the State commissioner for information, Isa Bajini Galadanci said, carrying 3 persons on motorcycles and more than 3 passengers on a tricycle throughout the State stand prohibited.

The statement as read by Isa Galadanci read in part, “Due to the prevailing insecurity in the state, occasioned by armed banditry which has led to huge loss of lives and properties, undermining free movement of people, goods and services in the affected areas, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has approved an Executive Order in response to the situation.

“The Order takes effect immediately today, September 1”.

Explaining further, Galadanci said, “Operations of commercial tricycles and motorcycles stand banned from 10:00 pm to 6:00 a.m in the State Capital, and 6:00 p.m 6:00 a.m in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Gwadabawa, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta, and Wurno Local Governments Areas

“Only designated Filling stations are allowed to sell petrol and diesel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno Local Governments Areas

“Immediate total closure of Isa Marnona Road to all motorists until further notice. Travelers plying that road are advised to go through Goronyo-Sabon Birni axis.

“Lorries/Trucks or other vehicles carrying firewood from the forests are hereby prohibited while sales of all animals at the markets of Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta, and Wurno Local Governments Areas are also prohibited.”

The statement also prohibited the transportation of cattle using trucks/lorries in Gada,

Goronyo, Gudu, Illela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal Tangaza, Tureta, and Wurno Local Governments Areas as well as carrying 3 persons on motorcycles and more than 3 passengers on a tricycle throughout the State.

Tambuwal added however that only authorised essential workers (health personnel, security personnel, and journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.

“Prohibition of the sale of second-hand motorcycles at Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta, Achida, Gande, Gwadabawa and Wurno Markets”.

Warning that people of the State must adhere to the provisions of the order, which is passed after wide consultation with all Stakeholders and constituted authorities as well security and law enforcement agencies, Tambuwal said it will help contain the activities of bandits, and mitigate the damages it is causing to social and economic activities and preserve peace in the Sokoto State.