Insecurity: Reps meet Service Chiefs, Amaechi, others behind closed-doors

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with Service Chiefs, Minister of Transportation and Heads of other agencies to brainstorm on the rising in insecurity across the country exercebated by the recent attacks on the Kaduna/Abuja train and Kaduna International Airport.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo; Chief of Air Staff Air, Isiaka Amao; Director-General National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ahmed Abubakar; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba.

Also at the meeting were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Director-General Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Fola Akinkuotu and Director-General Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House who spoke with journalists at the end of the meeting said they had extensive deliberations and lot of the issues we discussed there.

Gbajabiamila said some of the issues deliberated on include training and retraining, capacity and allowances of security operatives, stressing that though no body is happy and he was not happy going in the meeting but he is happy coming out of it.

“Unfortunately as defence matters, they are not things for public consumption. But I can assure you that there was a lot of collaboration. All ideas came together in terms of how our security agencies can work together and speak together in one voice as opposed to different voices, talking about the all important issue of whether or not there are elements within the military itself that we need to deal with issues of moles like some have stated.

“We talked about several things, a lot of them like I said touched on security and I am not at liberty at this point (to speak). But for us to have been in there for 4 to 5 hours, you must know that we made some good head way and extensive decisions were made.