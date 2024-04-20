Insecurity: Nigeria now a global laughing stock, says TY Danjuma

A former Nigeria Minister of Defense, Rtd. General Theophilus Danjuma, has said that Nigeria has become a laughing stock in the World following persistent insecurity that is bedeviling the country.

He stated this while speaking at the annual Nwonyo Fishing and Cultural Festival in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

General Danjuma who lamented high level of incessant killings, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminal activities across the country urged Nigeria leaders to leave up to their responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of the citizens to attract foreign investors in the country.

“It is so sad that Nigeria as a nation has become a laughing stock following security challenges. We are a disgrace to the whole world, we have become a laughing stock to the whole world .

“Nigeria authority must take an urgent measure to redeem the battered image of the country by addressing the security challenges confronting the nation. Those in position of authority must work hard to make the country safe for all Nigerians including foreigners before we could attract more investors into the country .

“If we continue to make our roads unsafe for people to move around, our dreams of making Nwonyo fishing and cultural festival an international festival, can not be achieved because no person or group of persons will want to come to our state or country if we continue to kill and butcher ourselves”. He stressed

Gen. Danjuma who is also the chairman of the 2024 Nwonyo International Fishing Festival, further charged Nigerians to put their house in order by exebiting peaceful coexistence to attract foreign tourists and investors in the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, charged Taraba State Government to sustain the Nwonyo Fishing Festival which he said had created global awareness for economic benefits.

He pledged that his administration would continue to work round the clock to foster mutual cooperation between his state and Taraba State Government.

Abgu Kefas, the Taraba State Governor, in his speech, assured that his administration would revive all dead government agencies, projects and festivals and charged residents of Taraba State to maintain peaceful existence.

Meanwhile, the Nwonyo Fishing Festival which was last celebrated in 2010, was graced by many respected dignitaries including Adamawa state Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Benue state deputy Governor, members of the State and National Assembly among others.