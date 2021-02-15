Insecurity: IGP deploys intervention, stabilisation forces to Oyo

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilisation Forces to Oyo State to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the state.

The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one operational/surveillance police helicopter from the Police Air-wing Department.

According to a statement issued by Frank Mba, the Force spokesperson, on Monday, the Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilising security in the state, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and property and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the state.

The Intervention Force is being coordinated by Deputy Inspector General of Police David Folawiyo, who is expected to mobilise all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

The IGP assured that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and property of the citizens in the country.

He called on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security is restored to the affected areas.