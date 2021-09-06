Insecurity: Government not doing enough says Martins

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to do much more in tackling the ravaging insecurity and killings across Nigeria, saying “government is not doing enough” to address insecurity.

According to him, “There is a need to challenge those who have the responsibility over our security and call them to order. Challenge the president and other security chiefs to do much more or throw in the towel if they cannot solve the security situation in the country.”

Martins made the observation at the priestly ordination of six newly ordained priests of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos held at St Peter Claver Catholic Church, Isolo, Lagos.

According to the Catholic Archbishop, there is a need for government to persecute those identified as sponsors and supporters of insurgency and banditry in the North to show government’s seriousness in fighting security challenges in the country.

Martins further said that it was very discouraging for any government official be it governor or the presidency to ask Nigerians to defend themselves.

Speaking on the Church and nation building, Martins said the Church has a major role to play. “In the first instance, in sensitising people to be good citizen – that is the first major role the Church must play. The Church is serving the people at the grassroots and therefore, they feel the pulse and are in a position to let government know all these things,” Martins said, positing that the Church must hold government accountable.

Martins equally charged the Church to continue to pray for the newly ordained priests in the archdiocese and other places.

“It is necessary that we pray for our priests and those who support the Church in the training of priest in the archdiocese,” Martins said, urging the faithful to pray for perseverance in the faith and vocation for the priests.