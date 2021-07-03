Insecurity: APC states to implement security trust fund, strengthen LG security committee’s

The All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states have resolved to

strengthen the legal framework for the implementation of Security Trust Fund

to continually mobilise resources for management of security challenges.

They also agreed to strengthen the Security Committees at the Local Government Levels and ensure that all stakeholders, especially traditional and religious take more responsibility and are made to be more accountable to government in responding to security challenges.

APC states further undertake to strengthen regular processes of information sharing on issues of security management amongst themselves to facilitate synergy of initiatives and proactive responses.

Secretaries to the Government of APC States made these resolutions in a communiqué issued at the end of their 12th Quarterly Meeting in Lafia with the theme: “Setting Enabling Framework for Implementation of PGF Policy Briefs”.

The communiqué signed by Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu, Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government and Salihu Lukman, Director General Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) commended Security Agencies for the the renewed offensive against criminal elements across the country.

It reaffirmed the commitment of APC State governments to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that every part of Nigeria is safe.

“APC controlled States would prioritise adequate support for working nursing mothers, including the adoption of six months maternity leave for nursing mothers to enhance Exclusive Breast Feeding (EBF).

“Issues of Maternal and Child Nutrition should be integrated into the Primary Healthcare Delivery Services.

“The meeting agreed to continually share information, ideas and knowledge through its quarterly meetings and the PGF Secretariat to promote synergy across the member States and facilitate greater cooperation for sustainable development.

“The meeting thanked the Nasarawa State Government for its hospitality throughout our stay”, the communiqué read in parts.