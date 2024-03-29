Innovate NGO unveils $3,000 grant for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas

Innovate, a non-governmental organization and an expression of Crosspoint Church, has launched $3,000 pitch and grant initiative for Nigerian youths.

This initiative is designed to fuel innovation among the youth and assist small business owners across Nigeria in starting and scaling their businesses in today’s competitive marketplace.

In a move that underscores its commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship among the nation’s youth, Innovate, according to a statement is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners to participate in this exceptional opportunity. The initiative aims not only to fuel innovative thinking but also to provide tangible support to help start and grow businesses in a challenging economic landscape.

The founder and convener of Innovate, Ladi Soyombo shared insights into the vision behind this initiative. “Our goal is to empower the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources they need to succeed. We believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change, and through this pitch and grant program, we hope to catalyze the growth of small businesses across the country,” Soyombo said in the statement

Entrepreneurs and small business owners across Nigeria are invited to apply for the grant, with the selection process being rooted in merit and the potential impact of the proposed business idea or expansion. Further details on the application process, eligibility criteria, and deadlines will be made available on Innovate’s official website – cpinnovate.org.

Eligible participants will have the chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of experts at the annual flagship conference of the NGO- ‘Innovate 2024’ holding in April, with the most promising ventures being awarded grants to help bring their visions to life. This initiative not only offers financial support but also aims to build a community of like-minded individuals passionate about making a difference through entrepreneurship.

It will be recalled that in 2021, the NGO gave out N 8 million in its first pitch and grant.

In that year, 10 winners emerged which had over 1000 business entries.

Emergency Station by Elcutiee, emerged as first, with a grant of N2 million ; Maximus Recycling Solutions, came second, with N1.5 million and Keramel Naturals, the third place winner got N1 million.

The other seven runners up, received grants of N500,000 Naira each. They are Diya Collections, MyStash Technologies, Caregivers Nigeria, Afrilearn, Become Tech, Farmsquare Agricultural Company Limited and ToiBox.