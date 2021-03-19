Ingressive For Good & Geneza launch the #1000WomenInDesign scholarship programme

Ingressive For Good has announced the launch of the #1000WomenInDesign scholarship programme in partnership with Geneza School of Design, which will train 1,000 female designers in Africa. The programme is aimed to upskill African women who are aspiring designers and empower them with the skills, tools, mentorship and resources that can improve their earning power and build a career in design.

Ingressive For Good (I4G) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating and increasing African youths’ earning power through tech training, community, and the power of work. All applicants from the programme will be added to the Ingressive For Good Alumni community and the finalists will have the opportunity to access jobs, laptops and more. Participants can apply for the scholarship here.

Emphasising the motivation for the programme, Blessing Abeng, the director of communications, Ingressive For Good, said, “It is easy to see that for every five male designers, you have just one female designer. The gender disparity in the design industry is high, and we are looking to close that gap. This is why we have partnered with Geneza school of design to help 1,000 women build skills and careers in design and increase their earning power”.

Bolanle Banwo, founder of Geneza School of Design, said Ingressive For Good has always been interested in helping people gain skills in tech through scholarships and programmes.

“Since our goals align, it was only perfect to partner with them on this. Our shared goal is to increase the number of women in the Design and Tech ecosystem and help them take advantage of the increasing number of opportunities in the industry,” Banwo said.

To further emphasise its commitment to this cause, Ingressive For Good has also partnered with Cowrywise to place the top 10 finalists of the #DesignFund4Women initiative in jobs.

The design training comprises three comprehensive digital course paths: Graphic Design, to learn the principles of design, visual elements, and how to use Photoshop; Product Design, to design websites and mobile application interfaces using Figma, and Brand Identity Design, to learn how to interpret briefs, create logos, packaging, and brand assets.

Registration for the digital courses closes on 26 March, 2021, and selected candidates will be announced on 30 March, 2021. The training kicks off 1 April, 2021, and will cover 12-24 weeks.

Participants will be given access to a self-paced course and presented in real-world applications to practice. Finalists will also qualify to access laptops and jobs in the best tech companies.