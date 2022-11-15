Infrastructure, policy deficit keep Nigeria’s digital sector in low growth – Experts

Experts in the digital sector have said Nigeria has the comparative advantage to lead the digital space but the lack of infrastructure, competitive and inclusive policies are some of the major constraints slowing growth in the sector.

Speaking at a roundtable session on “building a digital future” at the ongoing NES 28 on Monday, they note that Nigeria has all it takes to lead the space because of its youthful population, creativity and large market.

Oswald Osaretin, senior special assistant on Digital Transformation to the President said there is nothing to celebrate about Nigerian six Nigerian fintechs attaining unicorns status; according to him, the country ought to have achieved up to 35 unicorns by now. He said the government needs to prioritize its broadband penetration, education and policy making to enable the country to maximize its full potential in the digital sector.

Also speaking, Juliet Ehimuan, director, Google West Africa, urged the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for the private sector to take the lead in the digital space. She also urged the government to remove all obstacles that could limit the private sector and create more incentives.

The director noted that Nigeria has a vibrant population with energy and creativity, which she described as a comparative advantage for Nigeria.

In her submission, Maryam Gwadabe, CEO Blue Sapphire Hub, Kano, stressed the need to make policies around the digital economy inclusive to factor the interest of women and persons with disability.

Gwadabe further explained that the government can boost participation in the digital space and get more persons, especially women, to patronise digital platforms if trust is created by digitising the identity of the digital platforms; and the content on the platforms localised.

She also noted, women particularly those in rural areas are innovative especially on issues around agriculture, and must not be neglected in policies and plans for digital sector growth.