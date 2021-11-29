Infobip, MTN Nigeria rewarded for market leadership, innovation, and marketing excellence

MTN Nigeria has received at least 20 awards in one week, in recognition of its market leadership, innovation, and marketing excellence in the Nigerian telecommunication industry. The awards, from four reputable Nigerian organisations, are a confirmation of MTN’s commitment to empowering Nigerians through services, products, and interventions that deliver first-class value for subscribers.

In the space of three days, the company received awards at the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) ceremony, the ADVAN Awards for marketing and excellence, the Brandcom Awards, as well as the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival.

The commendable awards won by MTN Nigeria go to show the strength of the ICT company, as well as the impact its campaigns have on its subscribers and the marketing community at large. The MTN Nigeria November’s award season in turn reflected the brand’s success in the past year.

NTITA celebrates Nigeria’s most profound digital leaders, business enterprises and states at the forefront of tech innovations. NTITA is powered by Instinct Wave, an ISO certified company, in partnership with Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Africa Digital Economy Forum (ADEF).

Read also: MTN’s share sale oversubscribed as investors eye value

According to the organisers, the awards have grown over the past five years, in both participation and prestige, and they are renowned for setting the highest industry standard for organisations and individuals at the forefront of digitisation within Nigeria and beyond.

“NTITA is the benchmark for outstanding performance in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality and innovation. We are honoured to receive this prestigious award from this most celebrated industry awards programme. We have worked hard to build our business in the West African region, and this accolade shows that our efforts are paying off,” says Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai, Infobip Nigeria country manager.

MTN Nigeria received for the third consecutive year, the Enterprise Service Provider of the year award as well as five other awards including Customer Experience Company of the Year, Customer Experience Team of the Year, Excellence in Social Impact and CSR Team of the Year. The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Olutokun Toriola, was also recognised with the Technology Person of the Year award.

In addition, ADVAN Awards, designed to acknowledge and reward marketing professionals that have made outstanding contributions to the profession, named MTN Nigeria’s recently launched thematic campaign, ‘We Move’, the Campaign of the Year. MTN Nigeria also won a bronze prize in the Brand of the Year category at the prestigious event.

As well, MTN Nigeria received two plaques at Brandcom Awards: Most Outstanding Telecom Brand of the Year (Voice) and Brand Leadership Award in Telecom. Brandcom recognises inspiring players in the marketing and communications industry in Nigeria.

At the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival, three MTN adverts namely, MTN Pulse, We Move and Who Dey Call, collectively received 10 awards for the commendable use of music and art direction in the commercials.