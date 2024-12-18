Inflation rate will fall to 15% next year – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the inflationrate in Nigeria which is currently at 34% will drop to 15 percent in 2025.
The president said this Wednesday during his budget presentation at the national assembly.
The president promised to focus more attention on agriculture and food production.
“Food security is non-negotiable. Our nation faces existential threat from corruption and insecurity,” the president said.
“The time for lamentation is over. The time to act is now.”
Budget: Security, infrastructure, education top Tinubu’s 2025 priorities
According to Tinubu while presenting the budget named ‘Restoration Budget’, the government prioritises defence and security earmarking N4.91 trillion to it; infrastructure, with N4.6 trillion earmarked; health, with N2.48 trillion; and education with N3.5 trillion.
This is a developing story.
