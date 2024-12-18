Inflation rate will fall to 15% next year – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the inflationrate in Nigeria which is currently at 34% will drop to 15 percent in 2025.

The president said this Wednesday during his budget presentation at the national assembly.

The president promised to focus more attention on agriculture and food production.

“Food security is non-negotiable. Our nation faces existential threat from corruption and insecurity,” the president said.

“The time for lamentation is over. The time to act is now.”

Budget: Security, infrastructure, education top Tinubu’s 2025 priorities

According to Tinubu while presenting the budget named ‘Restoration Budget’, the government prioritises defence and security earmarking N4.91 trillion to it; infrastructure, with N4.6 trillion earmarked; health, with N2.48 trillion; and education with N3.5 trillion.

This is a developing story.

Temi Bamgbose Temi Bamgbose is a new-generation media professional who has an intimate understanding of new and emerging media communications elements. He possesses a degree in Agricultural Extension and Rural Development from the University of Ibadan. He holds a Diploma in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and a Journalism Diploma from the London School of Journalism. His career as a multimedia journalist saw him working with several online news platforms including The Punch -- the most widely read Nigerian newspaper -- where he won, along with his team of two, the 2017 season of the Global Editors Network NAN Editors Lab innovation competition. Temi has also worked with a number of public relations agencies. He also worked extensively on communications accounts of multinational brands. He is a wildlife conservation enthusiast.

