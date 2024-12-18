Budget: Security, infrastructure, education top Tinubu’s 2025 priorities

Defence and security, infrastructure, health and education have the highest allocation in the N47.9 trillion 2025 budget proposals which President Bola Tinubu presented to the National Assembly.
The budget proposes N4.51 trillion for defence and security, N4.06 trillion for infrastructure, N2.48 trillion for health and N3.5 trillion for education.
Tinubu stated this while presenting the highlights of the budget before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday.
He listed these areas as key priority areas in the budget which he christened, “Budget of restoration.”
He assured that the budget will pave the way for Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.
