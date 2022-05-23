INEC’s continuous voter registration exercise gained 9.24m participants

New registrations in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) campaign totaled 9.24 million as of Monday, May 16, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Commission made the announcement in its weekly update for quarter four, week five, which was posted to its Twitter account.

INEC also stated that 5.85 million registrants had completed their registrations, with 2.66 million registering online and 3.36 million registering in person.

Read also: 2023 presidential election: Amosun hopes to clinch victory at APC primaries

The update also revealed that 2.9 million of the registrants who completed their registration were male, while 2.94 million were female while there were 48,252 people with disabilities.

Also, according to the tweet, the age distribution of those who completed their registration revealed that 4.05 million were youths.

Others included 1.23 million middle-aged people (aged 35 to 49), 504,222 elderly people (aged 50 to 69), and 69,859 people aged 70 and up.

The commission revealed that it had received 16.96 million applications so far, including those for voter transfer, replacement of Permanent Voter Cards, and updating voter information records, among others.