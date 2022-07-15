INEC suspends CVR in Enugu LG as gunmen attack officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North local government area of Enugu State.

This followed attacks on officials carrying out the exercise by unknown gunmen on Wednesday during which one of staff was injured.

Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the victim was receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The administrative secretary in Enugu State, Jude Okwuonu, reported that at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 13 2022 our officials involved in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise were attacked by unknown gunmen in Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North local government area.

“The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“However, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost.

Consequently, Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended.

“It would be recalled that on July 3, 2022, our office in Igboeze North local government area was burnt down by unknown arsonists. In spite of the attack, the commission was able to continue with ward-level registration with the assistance of vigilantes provided by the local government authority. It is one of the centres that has now been attacked. The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.”