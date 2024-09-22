INEC suspends collation of Edo gov results until 10am

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results for the Edo governorship election held on Saturday.

The electoral body says it will resume by 10am on Sunday.

Anugbum Onuoha, Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, said “collation process is being conducted transparently and in accordance with the guidelines of INEC.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all parties as we strive to ensure a credible and accurate outcome of this important election,” on Sunday in a statement.

Tension has been palpable in the state following the display of some polling unit results on the election viewing portal (IReV).

The incumbent governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, was asked to exit the INEC headquarters in the wee hours of Sunday and was escorted out of the premises by mobile police operatives deployed to the commission’s office.

The REC requested that also asked stakeholders maintain peace and orderliness as the commission seeks to conclude the process.

Out of 4,519 polling unit results, 4,443 have been uploaded on the IReV as of 6:32am.

Officials of the Nigerian Police Force have also asked newsmen and observers of the election to exit the collation centre.