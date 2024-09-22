Edo Decides: APC wins Egor LGA with 16,716 votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate the winner of Egor Local Government Area of Saturday’s Governorship election in Edo State.

Okpebholo was declared winner of the local government on Sunday morning by John Adama, the INEC Returning Officer for the local government.

Adama declared the APC candidate winner of the local government with 16,716 votes while Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) scored 14,658.

Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) got 1,966 votes.

TheReturningg Officer said a total of 242,266 voters registered in the local government, and 35,463 voters accredited for the election.

He said a total of 34, 082 valid votes were recorded while 1,018 was invalid.