Edo election: 66.9% of votes uploaded so far on IReV

As of 4.42 p.m., 66.90 percent (3,023 out of 4519) of the Edo governorship election results have been submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) IReV portal.

The governorship election which ought to have ended around 2:30 pm was extended to 4pm due to the delay of voting materials.

The electoral officials have begun to count votes across all polling units and more results are expected.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner had assured voters that all votes would be transmitted electronically if there are no network issues.

More details later…