INEC result consistent with previous election results in Anambra -UK

The United Kingdom has congratulated Chukwuma Soludo, the winner of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

The UK Mission released a statement on Thursday in which it affirmed that Anambra citizens demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy.

The statement quoted Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner, as saying; “Credible and inclusive elections are fundamental to Nigeria’s democratic growth. I encourage INEC and all stakeholders to continue improving the electoral system and to ensure meaningful participation of young people, women and citizens generally in the democratic process”.

Part of the statement read; “We note that the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission are consistent with the results obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process carried out by YIAGA Africa.

Read also: Anambra guber: Ihiala LGA’s rescheduled election dangerous to democracy

“Our mission, which observed the preparations for the poll, acknowledges the collective effort of stakeholders in the conduct of the election. The people of Anambra have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy.

“We recognise that independent Nigerian voices have expressed concerns about the conduct of the electoral process, in particular around logistics, accreditation of voters, deployment of polling officials, and low voter turnout. The UK is encouraged by the use and transparency of INEC’s result viewing portal in the electoral process.

“We encourage any party or individual who is dissatisfied with the process to seek redress in a peaceful manner and through the appropriate legal channels.

“As a long-standing partner of the Nigerian people, the UK will continue to support Nigeria and its civil society in drawing lessons from these elections and the deepening of its democracy, including the integrity of its elections.”