INEC releases 2023 general election timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the

timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023, fixing the Presidential and National Assembly polls on February 25 next year.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu who announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said Governorhsip and State Houses of Assembly election hold March 11, 2023.

Read also: Electoral Bill: Buhari meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Yakubu, swears in new INEC commissioners

Yakubu said party primaries for the nomination of candidates for the forthcoming election will be between April 4 and June 3 this year.

The INEC Chairman said the timetable and schedule of activities for the general election are in line with the new Electoral Act signed into law by President Muhamadu Buhari on Friday.

… Details soon