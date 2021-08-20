INEC publishes Soludo’s name as APGA governorship candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the name of Chukwuma Umeoji and replaced it with Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The drama that started at INEC on July 16, 2021, leading to the erroneous publishing of Umeoji’s name in place of that of Soludo came to an end today as the commission has done the needful.

In a press release by the commission and signed by the commissioner, Voter Education, and Publicity, Festus Okoye, the commission said that after its executive committee meeting it was unanimously resolved that the name of Chukwuma Charles Soludo and Onyekachikwu Gilbert Ibezim be published as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of APGA respectively.

The commission has already yanked off Chukwuma Umeoji and Irogbu’s names from its portal as candidates of APGA.

It could be recalled that the Court of Appeal, Kano on Wednesday, Aug.10, 2021, entered judgment in favour of Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye as APGA National Chairman and Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its governorship candidate.

With this development, APGA will now fire on all cylinders to mobilize the people of Anambra State to win the November 6, 2021 governorship election, which is a sacred duty it owes to the people.