INEC may postpone Governorship, State Houses of Assembly polls

There are strong indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would postponed the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The commission is considering rescheduling the exercise on March 18 to enable it reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines deployed for the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls to be used for guber and state legislative elections.

Credible sources at INEC headquarters who confided to our correspondent said the Mahmood Yakubu-led commission is in a crucial meeting considering the postponement.

This is coming some hours after the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja granted INEC requests on the reconfiguration of BVAS), ahead of the March 11 state elections.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had approached the court to stop INEC from reconfiguring the BVAS machines used in the previous election for the fear of tampering with the data imputed in the device.

