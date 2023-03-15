INEC denies appointing Femi Odubiyi as its head of ICT

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the existence of a “Femi Odubiyi”, a former commissioner of Lagos State, as Head of its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) department.

The Electoral Commission stated on Tuesday via its Twitter handle that claims made by Olabode George, the former South West Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that the commission was compromised because it appointed Odubiyi as Head of its ICT were false.

Read also: Presidential election: PDP, APC, LP begin inspection of INEC materials

The Commission said that Femi Odubiyi was not on its staff list, let alone the head of its ICT department. The statement signed by Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee read, “To set the record straight, the name “Femi Odubiyi” does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any State office of the Commission.”

It added that its ICT staff are career officers of the Commission. No one has held any political appointment in any state of the federation.

It advised that the public should please disregard such false information.

Olabode George had alleged some weeks ago that the electoral body was compromised when it engaged the services of “Femi Odubiyi,” a former commissioner in Lagos State, to head its ICT department. This allegation presented the commission as not only compromised but also seen to be favouring the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and in the entire country in general.