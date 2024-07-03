Industrial & Medical Gases appoints Aminu Ado as new substantive chairman

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc (IMG) has announced the appointment of Aminu Ado as the new substantive chairman, after acting in the capacity since July 2022.

According to a statement on Tuesday, Ado whose appointment took effect on July 1, 2024, holds a B.Sc. degree in Business Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria where he specialised in Actuarial Science and graduated with a Second-Class Upper Division.

“He also holds a master’s degree in financial management from the Robert Gordon University (RGU), Aberdeen, United Kingdom, and a master’s in business administration from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), lle-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria. He was a recipient of the prestigious Commonwealth Scholarship Award (2005),” the statement said.

It added that his career experience spans Banking, Oil Servicing, Consulting, and Investment Management amongst others.

He is currently the managing director of TY Holdings Limited, and he serves as a non-executive director on the board of Unitrust Insurance Company Ltd.

Read also: Shareholders laud performance of Industrial & Medical Gases

“He is a member and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), United Kingdom, a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), and an associate member of the Institute of Directors (IoD),” the statement added.

Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria is a company in Sub-Saharan Africa, specializing in industrial, medical, and food-grade gases, welding equipment, medical supplies, and engineering services. With extensive experience and commitment to quality, they aim to satisfy unique customer demands.