Incumbent Senator, Akwashiki, wins bid to National Assembly with 44,471 votes

The incumbent Senator representing Nasarawa North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Godiya Akwashiki, has won his bid to return to the red chambers in the just concluded National Assembly elections.

Senator Godiya Akwashiki who won on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), defeat his closest rival, Danladi Envulu-anza of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections, which held last Saturday.

After the final collation of results in Akwanga, the INEC Returning offficer, Illemona Adofu said, Akwashiki scored a total votes of 44,471 against Envulu-anza’s with 32,058 votes to emerge victorious.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nathaniel Aboki, got 11,212 votes while a former Senator, John Danboyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), got 4,083 votes, with Musa Wen of the Labour Party (LP) coming slightly ahead of NNPP with 4,520 votes.

Adofu who is the lecturer with the Federal University, Lafia said “That Akwashiki Godiya of SDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Meanwhile, Jeremiah J. Umaru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged winner in the Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency elections.

He beat Aliyu Safiyanu of the SDP and the incumbent Reps member, Abdulkarim Usman of the PDP, with 38,430, 21,284 and 19,683 respectively.

It will be recalled that, Godiya Akwashiki formerly a APC member, had resigned and moved to the SDP, immediately after the APC National Assembly primary elections, sighting manipulation of the list of delegates in May 2022 in favour of Danladi Envulu-anza as the APC flagbearer.

It also set the stage for what became a heated campaigns between the SDP and APC camps in the Nasarawa North Senatorial Zone.