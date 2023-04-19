Incoming government must set targets for sustainable energy, blue economy – NIMASA DG

The incoming administration must set clear targets for sustainable energy and blue economy as important parts of Nigeria’s economic growth beyond oil.

This advice was given Tuesday by Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The DG spoke as key panelist on “Offshore Energy: logistic and economic zones session at the 6th edition of the Nigerian International Energy Summit (NIES) holding at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja.

Jamoh, who addressed the support role maritime regulatory agencies can play in achieving energy transformation advised on how the incoming administration would need to focus on blue economy and alternative energy.

Pointing out that the maritime industry is critical to the energy sector, the DG said the next administration must strive hard on good governance as critical resource for sustainable economy built on renewable energy and blue economy.

He however observed that good governance is all about well though out policies with strict implementation till target realisation.

He also pointed at security as another target critical in achieving a new economy built on alternative energy and blue economy.

He announced that Nigeria has recorded zero piracy attacks in recent months, explaining that out of two latest incidents, one was prevented while the other led to arrests that would soon be made public.

He mentioned infrastructure as another critical component of the drive for a blue economy, adding that coordination, cooperation, and communication are part of the strategic policy deliverables of NIMASA.

Answering a question from the audience on how Nigeria can enthrone a blue economy and leverage it for massive job creation, Jamoh noted that blue economy is capable of creating 240 million jobs worldwide with it’s $24 trillion annual turnover or value.

He said though the UN concepualised the blue economy in 2012, it had always been there.

“It is about trying to remind us to maximise it and exploit everything we have around waters”.

Saying that blue economy spans from national, regional to international dimensions, most neighbouring countries rely on Nigeria.

He said the Nigerian blue economy is so vast that it touches five neighbouring countries, supports transportation to 28 states in Nigeria through 10,000 km of inland waterways, adding that it can support many industries and sectors including tourism, hospitality, transportation, entertainment, etc.

Meanwhile, NIMASA has been commended for the sanity it’s Blue Project (security or war against piracy) has achieved at sea.

The commendation came from the CEO of the NLNG Shipping Limited, Abdulkadir Ahmed.

Ahmed spoke on the panel on Partnerships and Energy Transformation at the NIES where he admitted that the efforts of NIMASA have helped the NLNG to deliver liquefied natural gas to foreign countries.

He talked about training at all times to achieve competences needed by seafarers beyond the clamour for certification