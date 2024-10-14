Inadequate access to finance limiting Nigerian women in business – Okewale

Kiki Okewale, convener of Women High Achievers Trybe (WHATRYBE), said access to finance is a critical challenge limiting Nigerian women in business.

“We all face obstacles: limited access to funding, opportunities that feel out of reach and networks that sometimes seem exclusive. But let’s reframe how we see these challenges,” she stated during the recent 2024 edition of the annual conference.

She further urged women entrepreneurs to look beyond limitations in scaling their businesses, and to rather collaborate to uplift one another in business and life.

According to her, this year’s conference underscored the strength and unity of women in business and leadership. She said that women entrepreneurs must work as partners by changing their focus about challenges in the business ecosystem. “When women thrive, our communities blossom.”

Okewale, who is also the founder of House of Plush Exclusive (HOPE by Kiki), disclosed that the conference aim to inspire and equip women entrepreneurs and attendees to continue breaking barriers and building bridges in their respective fields.

According to her, the exchanges and impactful moments recorded during the conference will help the over 500 business entrepreneurs in attendance explore how they can thrive in business, leadership, and personal development.

She disclosed further that two women entrepreneurs received grants of N100,000 to scale their businesses, while three others received free business registrations, highlighting the conference’s commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs.

Layo Bakare Okeowo, CEO, FAE Limited, in a keynote address titled, ‘Building Generational Wealth’, shared insights on breaking barriers and building lasting legacies, urging women to think strategically about long-term success.

Sola Adesakin, and Grace Ofure discussed funding opportunities for businesses, including strategies to attract angel investors and securing financial stability for women entrepreneurs during the first panel session tagged ‘Money Moves’.

During the second panel session on ‘Brand Magnetism’, Tolulope Medebem and Olatunde Samson led discussions on the importance of creating excellent customer experiences and leveraging digital marketing for business growth.

Hosted by Olive Emodi, the conference provided some nuggets and inspiration, offering practical tools to help women break through their challenges and build bridges for greater opportunities. Ede Edokpolo, a medical practitioner wrapped up the sessions with a health-focused discussion tagged ‘Health Talk’ on managing stress and maintaining overall well-being, offering essential tips for busy women professionals.

