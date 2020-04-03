In push against coronavirus, BoI donates N700m in relief funding

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has joined other corporate organisations and philanthropists in supporting the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria through the donation of N700 million in relief funding.

The bank on Thursday announced that it has contributed N500 million of its relief funding to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID). This donation is expected to go towards a fund that has been created to provide more testing, isolation and treatment centers across all geo-political zones.

In addition, the bank is providing financial support of N100 million to the FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19. The bank is likewise supporting the Lagos State Government with a donation of N100 million. The contribution is to advance regional efforts to combat the spread of the pandemic through the supply of critical care equipment, facilities and essential relief aid.

“At this pivotal moment in the history of our great nation, we stand in solidarity with the Federal Government and our colleagues across various industries,” Olukayode Pitan, Bank of Industry MD/CEO, said.

“We are optimistic that if we all play our part, we will beat COVID-19, and we will see Nigeria recover and thrive,” he further said.

BOI also reaffirmed its commitment to continue to provide access to finance to Nigerian enterprises, in line with its strategic mandate.